Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains on yen, falls against euro after CPI data

The dollar gained against the Japanese yen but fell against the euro on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors digested U.S. data that showed an increase in consumer prices in June, but not big enough to change expectations on when the Federal Reserve is likely to resume interest rate cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:58 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains on yen, falls against euro after CPI data

The dollar gained against the Japanese yen but fell against the euro on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors digested U.S. data that showed an increase in consumer prices in June, but not big enough to change expectations on when the Federal Reserve is likely to resume interest rate cuts. Expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies will increase price pressures are seen keeping the Fed on hold as policymakers wait to see their impact. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he anticipated prices will rise this summer.

"Tariffs are in the data, but it's not as devastating as many feared," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls in Wisconsin. Following Tuesday's data, fed funds traders continue to price in 47 basis points of cuts by year-end, with the first-rate reduction expected in September.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% last month after edging up 0.1% in May. That was the largest gain since January. In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 2.7% after rising 2.4% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% monthly increase and a 2.6% rise on a year-over-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2% in June after edging up 0.1% in the prior month. In the 12 months through June, core inflation was 2.9%, inching up after holding at 2.8% for three straight months. The euro was last up 0.09% on the day at $1.1674. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.24% to 148.04.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025