"Stalin claims he fulfilled 90% of election promise, which is not right": TN BJP Chief on 'Ungaludan Stalin' scheme

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin's 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach scheme, saying that there were 500 and more election promises made by the Stalin government and alleged that most of the DMK's poll promises remained unfulfilled. "There were 500 and more election promises made by Stalin and he claims he has fulfilled 90 percent of the election promise, which is not right," said Nagenthiran, slamming the DMK-led government for what he called poor governance.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will sweep all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and said, "We BJP-AIADMK alliance will win all 234 seats in 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu." Joining the attack on the outreach programme launched by the DMK government, PMK leader K Balu said, "The name of the scheme is itself illegal. People's money is being used for the scheme... The name should be immediately removed or we will file a petition before the high court to remove the name... DMK has never completed any promise given before elections..."

He also dismissed the DMK government's performance and said his party was fully united ahead of the 2026 elections, saying, "Initially there were some differences, but now all the party cadres know that the future of the PM can be only protected by PMK, so we are all together... We look forward and only PMK alliance will win in 2026 elections... The DMK government has to go." Earlier in the day, CM Stalin said that as long as the DMK-led alliance stands united, no "Delhi force" can succeed in the State. He was speaking after launching the Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) programme in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

"I firmly believe that as long as we (the DMK alliance) stand united, no Delhi force can succeed here (in Tamil Nadu)," Stalin said, in an apparent reference to the BJP's effort to become a potent political force in the State. According to the officials, under the Ungaludan Stalin programme, 43 services from 13 departments would be offered in urban areas and 46 from 15 departments would be offered in rural areas under the programme. (ANI)

