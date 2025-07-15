Left Menu

CCI Greenlights TPG's Majority Stake Acquisition in Siemens Gamesa's Onshore Wind Business

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved TPG's acquisition of a majority stake in Siemens Gamesa's onshore wind turbine generator manufacturing business in India and Sri Lanka. The decision includes MAVCO Investments and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain's minority investments. The move is part of a strategic expansion in renewable energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:05 IST
CCI Greenlights TPG's Majority Stake Acquisition in Siemens Gamesa's Onshore Wind Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval for US-based private equity firm TPG to acquire a majority stake in Siemens Gamesa's onshore wind turbine generator manufacturing business in India and Sri Lanka. The acquisition will be executed through TPG's affiliates, Peony Properties Pvt Ltd and TPG REGen SG Pte Ltd.

Alongside TPG, MAVCO Investments and Prashant Jain, the former CEO of JSW Energy, will hold minority stakes in the venture. Siemens Gamesa will continue its investment, maintaining its interest in the onshore wind sector.

This strategic alliance anticipates enhancing the manufacturing and technical services of wind turbines, driving innovation in renewable energy projects. The CCI also approved another deal by Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd to acquire full shareholding in SMC Power Generation Ltd, marking an expansion in steel and iron production.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025