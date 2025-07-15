Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clamps Down on Reliance Trademark Infringements

The Delhi High Court has ordered e-commerce websites to remove products violating Reliance and Jio trademarks. Justice Saurabh Banerjee's injunction, issued July 10, restricts unauthorized manufacturing and selling. The decision stems from concerns over consumer safety and market confusion, as claimed by Reliance Industries Limited in their lawsuit.

The Delhi High Court recently targeted e-commerce platforms, ordering them to delist products infringing on the 'Reliance' and 'Jio' trademarks. Justice Saurabh Banerjee, on July 10, issued an injunction against the manufacturing, sale, or advertisement of products bearing these trademarks without proper authorization.

The court highlighted concerns about consumer safety and trademark confusion. Products erroneously associated with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) could mislead consumers who rely heavily on brand names and logos for purchasing decisions. The court emphasized the necessity for a cautious approach to mitigate any potential risks.

The injunction followed a lawsuit by RIL, asserting that sellers on e-commerce platforms were selling unauthorized FMCG products under the Reliance brand. Represented by Advocates Ankit Sahni, Kritika Sahni, and others, RIL underscored the likelihood of public deception. The court's decision reflects its agreement with these concerns. Other parties involved included advocates for the defendants varying by case specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

