Left Menu

Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026: Transforming India's E-commerce Landscape

The Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi gathered key stakeholders to examine e-commerce's role in strengthening supply chains and supporting the Gati Shakti vision. Focus was on infrastructure integration, policy alignment, strategic investment, and connected commerce to unlock a $300 billion opportunity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST
Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026: Transforming India's E-commerce Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Held on February 24th in New Delhi, the Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026 brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss e-commerce's pivotal role in enhancing India's supply chains and infrastructure under the Gati Shakti vision.

Key discussions at the conference revolved around how technological innovation and strategic investment can unlock India's projected $300 billion e-commerce opportunity by 2030. Improving connectivity in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets was identified as crucial for the next phase of growth.

Infrastructure transformation, smart logistics solutions, and policy alignment were central themes. The launch of the BCG Industry Report further highlighted the structural shifts shaping India's connected commerce ecosystem, marking e-commerce as a strategic enabler of logistics and infrastructure modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar

 India
2
E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

 India
3
Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

 India
4
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026