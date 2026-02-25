Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026: Transforming India's E-commerce Landscape

Held on February 24th in New Delhi, the Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026 brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss e-commerce's pivotal role in enhancing India's supply chains and infrastructure under the Gati Shakti vision.

Key discussions at the conference revolved around how technological innovation and strategic investment can unlock India's projected $300 billion e-commerce opportunity by 2030. Improving connectivity in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets was identified as crucial for the next phase of growth.

Infrastructure transformation, smart logistics solutions, and policy alignment were central themes. The launch of the BCG Industry Report further highlighted the structural shifts shaping India's connected commerce ecosystem, marking e-commerce as a strategic enabler of logistics and infrastructure modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)