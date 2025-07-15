Left Menu

ED Seizes Properties Worth ₹4.18 Crore in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Ex-MP and Ansari Aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized properties valued at ₹4.18 crore from Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd, linked to former MP Atul Rai and Jitender Sapra, a known associate of Mukhtar Ansari. This action is part of a broader investigation into money laundering involving illicit property deals and government land encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:25 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against a prominent organization, attaching six immovable properties valued at ₹4.18 crore. These assets are owned by Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd, controlled by former Member of Parliament Atul Rai and Jitender Sapra, an associate of the late Mukhtar Ansari.

The seizure is part of an ongoing money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked to Vikas Construction, a firm associated with Ansari. Allegations suggest that the firm engaged in illegal land encroachment and fraudulent financial activities, resulting in considerable illicit gains.

The ED's detailed investigation revealed extensive financial misappropriations involving various parties connected to Ansari. The agency's efforts have exposed a complex financial web intended to integrate illicit funds into legitimate business operations.

