Uttarakhand CM Hails Historic Axiom-4 Mission Success: A Galactic Inspiration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday after he returned to Earth upon the successful completion of the Axiom-4 mission. Describing the accomplishment as a matter of national pride, CM Dhami emphasized its inspirational impact on the youth.

In a social media message, Chief Minister Dhami extended heartfelt congratulations to the Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, hailing the mission as a testament to India's advancements in space science and a significant stride in understanding universal mysteries.

The mission's accomplishment was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Group Captain Shukla, who piloted SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace', returned with his crew after an 18-day mission, making history as the first Indian aboard the ISS.

The successful splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed by SpaceX, concluded the Axiom-4 mission. This event marks a crucial milestone in Indo-US space cooperation, reinforcing India's growing role in international space exploration.

