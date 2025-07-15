Left Menu

Gujarat CM Drives Rapid Road Repair on His Birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated his 64th birthday by visiting the Adalaj Trimandir. Meanwhile, he has prioritized the restoration of roads damaged by monsoon rains. Through proactive measures and public engagement via the 'GujMarg' app, most complaints are being resolved swiftly, ensuring minimal inconvenience to citizens.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Adalaj Trimandir on his 64th birthday (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
On his 64th birthday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Adalaj Trimandir, while simultaneously spearheading crucial road repair efforts across the state. Patel has prioritized fixing monsoon-damaged roads on national and state highways, as well as in villages and cities, ensuring minimal inconvenience for citizens.

Utilizing the CM Dashboard's video wall, Patel reviewed ongoing road and bridge repairs. He emphasized the need for strict adherence to pre-monsoon inspection instructions, underscoring the importance of preventing negligence in the repair process.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to adopt a proactive approach, emphasizing rapid traffic restoration and swift complaint resolution. All grievances reported through various channels, including the 'GujMarg' app, must be promptly addressed. Notably, 99.66% of such complaints have been resolved, showcasing the efficiency of the government's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

