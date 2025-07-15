Left Menu

Massive Jan Dhan Account Surge: 1.4 Lakh Opened in Two Weeks

A nationwide financial inclusion campaign has opened about 1.4 lakh new Jan Dhan accounts in two weeks. The campaign, running from July 1 to September 30, 2025, seeks to expand coverage of flagship financial schemes. Over 43,000 camps have facilitated enrolments across India, reaching millions of citizens.

The nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign has successfully opened about 1.4 lakh new Jan Dhan accounts in just two weeks, the finance ministry announced on Tuesday. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the reach of flagship financial schemes for Indian citizens.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), operating under the finance ministry, has initiated a three-month campaign running from July 1 to September 30, 2025. This drive aims to boost the coverage of transformative schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, among others.

With an impressive 43,447 camps conducted across various districts, the campaign is set to cover approximately 2.70 lakh Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies by its conclusion, promising comprehensive financial inclusion and literacy for every eligible citizen.

