Uttarakhand Schools to Embrace Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Curriculum
The Uttarakhand government plans to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into the education syllabus for 17,000 government schools. Until the new curriculum is established, students will recite verses during daily prayers. Meanwhile, NCERT has launched a new textbook, 'Veena', reflecting India's cultural and scientific heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced that the state has requested the incorporation of the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana into the syllabi of 17,000 government schools. This initiative follows a meeting with the Chief Minister where the directive to NCERT was confirmed.
While the integration of these texts into school syllabi is underway, Rawat announced that students would begin reciting verses during daily prayer sessions to familiarize them with the teachings of these revered texts.
Meanwhile, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has introduced a new textbook named 'Veena'. This educational resource bridges India's scientific progress with its rich cultural heritage, exploring everything from the spiritual and economic journey of the Ganga to modern innovations like Artificial Intelligence and India's human spaceflight mission by ISRO.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Education
- Bhagavad Gita
- Ramayana
- NCERT
- schools
- Veena
- textbook
- curriculum
- NEP 2020
ALSO READ
U.S. Dollar's Dramatic Decline Reflects Fiscal and Trade Uncertainty
Somalia’s Economy Grows 4% in 2024 Amid Reforms, Faces Aid Uncertainty in 2025
Asian Manufacturing: Navigating Uncertainty in Global Trade
Indian Markets Remain Upbeat Amid US Dollar Slump and Global Uncertainty
Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Legislative Uncertainities