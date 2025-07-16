Uttarakhand Schools to Embrace Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Curriculum

In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced that the state has requested the incorporation of the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana into the syllabi of 17,000 government schools. This initiative follows a meeting with the Chief Minister where the directive to NCERT was confirmed.

While the integration of these texts into school syllabi is underway, Rawat announced that students would begin reciting verses during daily prayer sessions to familiarize them with the teachings of these revered texts.

Meanwhile, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has introduced a new textbook named 'Veena'. This educational resource bridges India's scientific progress with its rich cultural heritage, exploring everything from the spiritual and economic journey of the Ganga to modern innovations like Artificial Intelligence and India's human spaceflight mission by ISRO.