Gold and Silver Shine Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold prices are set to maintain their upward trajectory in the coming week, propelled by safe-haven demand and expectations of policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts indicate that silver may see some consolidation following a significant rally. Investors will be closely watching key global macroeconomic data.

The upcoming economic reports from China will be crucial, especially for industrial metals, while geopolitical events, such as US President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum, will be significant. Recent records show gold futures climbing 2.7 percent on the MCX and 2.09 percent on the Comex.

Market experts highlight that geopolitical risks, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, and ongoing central bank buying continue to support gold's bullish outlook. Both gold and silver remain structurally positive, despite potential volatility, as part of strategic portfolio hedging amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)