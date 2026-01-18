Left Menu

Gold and Silver Shine Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold prices are forecasted to continue their upward trend due to safe-haven demand and anticipated US Fed policy easing. Silver prices surged but may see consolidation. Key economic data and geopolitical events will influence market dynamics. Analysts predict ongoing structural positivity for both metals amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:26 IST
Gold and Silver Shine Amid Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices are set to maintain their upward trajectory in the coming week, propelled by safe-haven demand and expectations of policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. Analysts indicate that silver may see some consolidation following a significant rally. Investors will be closely watching key global macroeconomic data.

The upcoming economic reports from China will be crucial, especially for industrial metals, while geopolitical events, such as US President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum, will be significant. Recent records show gold futures climbing 2.7 percent on the MCX and 2.09 percent on the Comex.

Market experts highlight that geopolitical risks, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, and ongoing central bank buying continue to support gold's bullish outlook. Both gold and silver remain structurally positive, despite potential volatility, as part of strategic portfolio hedging amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
2
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
3
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
4
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026