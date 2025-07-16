Left Menu

Strategic Shift: India's UAV and C-UAS Imperatives

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of self-reliance in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) for India. Recent global conflicts highlight drones' tactical significance. He underlined how India’s Operation Sindoor showcased strategic UAS impacts and the necessity of indigenous technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST
Strategic Shift: India's UAV and C-UAS Imperatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, stressed India's need for self-reliance in UAV and C-UAS technology, noting that global conflicts have shown the significant tactical advantages drones can offer.

Speaking at an event at the Manekshaw Centre, Gen Chauhan highlighted the strategic impact of indigenously developed unmanned aerial systems during Operation Sindoor, especially in recent India-Pakistan hostilities.

The CDS emphasized that dependence on imported technologies can weaken national preparedness and limit the ability to upscale production or ensure availability of critical components, echoing the ethos of Atmanirbharta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025