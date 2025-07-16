Strategic Shift: India's UAV and C-UAS Imperatives
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of self-reliance in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) for India. Recent global conflicts highlight drones' tactical significance. He underlined how India’s Operation Sindoor showcased strategic UAS impacts and the necessity of indigenous technologies.
General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, stressed India's need for self-reliance in UAV and C-UAS technology, noting that global conflicts have shown the significant tactical advantages drones can offer.
Speaking at an event at the Manekshaw Centre, Gen Chauhan highlighted the strategic impact of indigenously developed unmanned aerial systems during Operation Sindoor, especially in recent India-Pakistan hostilities.
The CDS emphasized that dependence on imported technologies can weaken national preparedness and limit the ability to upscale production or ensure availability of critical components, echoing the ethos of Atmanirbharta.
