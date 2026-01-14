Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action
Women Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Jammu region are safeguarding remote villages during winters as men migrate for work. Trained with security agencies, these women patrol difficult terrains, countering terrorist threats and ensuring local security. Their role highlights women's historical participation in village defence.
In the remote hilly regions of Jammu, Women Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have taken up arms to protect their communities during the harsh winter months. With many men migrating for work, these women stand as sentinels, trained and equipped with .303 rifles to tackle potential terrorist threats.
The VDGs have been a game-changer in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, where seasonal migration leaves villages vulnerable. The commitment and training provided by the state police and security agencies have transformed these women into a formidable force, significantly bolstering local security in isolated areas.
Praising their courage, political figures acknowledge the invaluable role of VDGs in maintaining a secure environment. As these women balance traditional roles with new responsibilities, they echo the bravery of historical figures, inspiring future generations in the region.
