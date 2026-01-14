Left Menu

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Women Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Jammu region are safeguarding remote villages during winters as men migrate for work. Trained with security agencies, these women patrol difficult terrains, countering terrorist threats and ensuring local security. Their role highlights women's historical participation in village defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:06 IST
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action
  • Country:
  • India

In the remote hilly regions of Jammu, Women Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have taken up arms to protect their communities during the harsh winter months. With many men migrating for work, these women stand as sentinels, trained and equipped with .303 rifles to tackle potential terrorist threats.

The VDGs have been a game-changer in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, where seasonal migration leaves villages vulnerable. The commitment and training provided by the state police and security agencies have transformed these women into a formidable force, significantly bolstering local security in isolated areas.

Praising their courage, political figures acknowledge the invaluable role of VDGs in maintaining a secure environment. As these women balance traditional roles with new responsibilities, they echo the bravery of historical figures, inspiring future generations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

Empowering Veterans: India's Military Legacy in Nation Building

 India
2
Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repeal of MGNREGA: Minister H K Patil.

Karnataka Cabinet to hold joint session from Jan 22 to 31 to deliberate repe...

 India
3
India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

 India
4
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026