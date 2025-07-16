India's Health Revolution: PM Modi and Dr. Charu Sadana Advocate for Transparency in Food Labels

Public health experts, including Dietetics Officer Dr. Charu Sadana from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, have raised concerns about hidden fats and sugars in fast food items. Dr. Sadana advocates for mandatory labeling of ingredients on fast-food menus to help the public make healthier lifestyle choices.

In alignment with these recommendations, the Union Health Ministry is pushing for the display of oil and sugar content in foods like pizzas, burgers, and popular snacks in schools and offices to curb the growing health crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored these efforts, calling for a nationwide reduction of cooking oil usage by 10 per cent each month.

Addressing obesity as a critical concern, particularly among the youth, PM Modi highlighted the danger of lifestyle diseases in a speech at the National Games. He promoted regular physical activity and a nutritious diet, urging citizens to contribute to the Fit India Movement and commit to building a healthier nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)