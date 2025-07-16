Indonesia Reaches Pivotal Trade Deal with U.S. Amid Tariff Cuts

In a significant development, Indonesia announced a new trade deal with the United States, slashing proposed tariff rates on its exports from 32% to 19%. The agreement culminated after intense negotiations, marking a rare success for the Trump administration as it approaches an August 1 deadline.

Hasan Nasbi, the spokesperson for President Prabowo Subianto, praised the formidable efforts of Indonesia's negotiating team, with President Prabowo also engaging in direct talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. As part of the agreement, Indonesia will purchase 50 Boeing jets and significant amounts of U.S. energy and agricultural products, indicating a mutual economic partnership.

The trade deal, a pivot in Indonesia's international economic strategy, saw stocks climbing as markets responded positively. Despite concerns around U.S. tariffs on China, analysts remain optimistic about Indonesia's economic growth and potential interest rate adjustments, projecting a bolstered economic future.