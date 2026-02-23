Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid US Tariff Reductions
Hong Kong stocks rose significantly on Monday, led by technology and mainland companies listed in the city, as China is poised to benefit from decreased tariffs following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. This optimistic market sentiment is buoyed by a potential reduction in tariffs from 32% to 24%.
Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant jump on Monday, driven primarily by tech and mainland shares listed in the city. The surge comes in light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling set to lower tariffs for China.
The Hang Seng Index rose by 2.5% to close at 27,081.91, representing its strongest level since February 12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, tracking major mainland firms, also saw a 2.7% increase, marking its best single-day gain in a month.
Investors remain optimistic as China's potential tariff reduction from 32% to 24%, per Morgan Stanley's analysis, is anticipated. President Trump's scheduled visit to China further stabilizes market sentiment as potential new tariff tools remain a possibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
