Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid US Tariff Reductions

Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant jump on Monday, driven primarily by tech and mainland shares listed in the city. The surge comes in light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling set to lower tariffs for China.

The Hang Seng Index rose by 2.5% to close at 27,081.91, representing its strongest level since February 12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, tracking major mainland firms, also saw a 2.7% increase, marking its best single-day gain in a month.

Investors remain optimistic as China's potential tariff reduction from 32% to 24%, per Morgan Stanley's analysis, is anticipated. President Trump's scheduled visit to China further stabilizes market sentiment as potential new tariff tools remain a possibility.

