Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Torrential Rains: Infrastructure Severely Compromised

Relentless rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has precipitated widespread disruptions in public infrastructure, according to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

As of this morning, disruptions have escalated significantly, affecting 257 roads, 151 distribution transformer units, and 171 water supply schemes, with the situation deteriorating since July 15, 2025.

Focusing on the district level, Kullu faces severe adversity with 35 roads obstructed by heavy rain. Mandi leads in transformer disruptions, reporting 143 affected units, along with the most water scheme disruptions. Critical hotspots include Chamba, Kangra, and other regions with blocked roads and compromised services, as emergency responses accelerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)