Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Torrential Rains: Infrastructure Severely Compromised

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused severe disruptions, with 257 roads, 151 transformer units, and 171 water supply schemes affected. Kullu, Mandi, and other districts are significantly impacted. The situation is worsening, with key roads and infrastructure under threat. Efforts are ongoing to mitigate impact and restore services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Torrential Rains: Infrastructure Severely Compromised
Visual of rain caused havoc in Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Relentless rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has precipitated widespread disruptions in public infrastructure, according to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

As of this morning, disruptions have escalated significantly, affecting 257 roads, 151 distribution transformer units, and 171 water supply schemes, with the situation deteriorating since July 15, 2025.

Focusing on the district level, Kullu faces severe adversity with 35 roads obstructed by heavy rain. Mandi leads in transformer disruptions, reporting 143 affected units, along with the most water scheme disruptions. Critical hotspots include Chamba, Kangra, and other regions with blocked roads and compromised services, as emergency responses accelerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025