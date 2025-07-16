Mercom India's Fifth Renewables Summit: A Power-Packed Gathering of Energy Titans

New Delhi, India - The eagerly anticipated Mercom India Renewables Summit is set to take place on July 24 and 25, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. The fifth edition of the summit promises to be a pivotal event, drawing top executives, policymakers, and investors who are instrumental in shaping India's renewable energy landscape.

The summit carries the theme 'Where Policy Meets Ambition,' highlighting the ambitious government renewable targets and fostering action-driven dialogue. The event will feature expanded exhibits and a robust lineup of speakers, offering comprehensive discussions on industry challenges and opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

A highlight of the summit will be the Mercom India Awards and the Mercom India Startup Pitch Competition, which aim to recognize exceptional achievements and groundbreaking innovations in the solar sector. Participants will engage in dynamic panel discussions covering key issues like domestic manufacturing, geopolitical factors, and India's clean energy ambitions.