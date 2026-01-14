Cross-Border Love and Policy: The Case of Sarabjeet Kaur

Sarabjeet Kaur, a 48-year-old Indian Sikh, found herself entangled in cross-border legal and diplomatic challenges after marrying Nasir Hussain, a Pakistani resident. Their union, initiated during her November visit for Sikh festivities, has drawn significant scrutiny and legal challenges in both countries.

Although the Lahore High Court had instructed local authorities to cease harassing the couple, Punjab police detained Kaur, placing her in a government-run shelter in Lahore. Her husband Hussain remains in police custody, as officials consider deporting Kaur amid claims of national security concerns.

The backdrop to these events involves an expired visa and a marriage under Islamic customs. Amidst these developments, Mahinder Pal Singh, a former Punjab Assembly member, alleged potential espionage activities linked to Kaur, further complicating her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)