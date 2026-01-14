Left Menu

Cross-Border Love and Policy: The Case of Sarabjeet Kaur

Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh woman, married a Pakistani man, Nasir Hussain, after visiting Pakistan for religious festivities. The couple faced legal challenges, resulting in Kaur's arrest and stay at a shelter as authorities attempt her deportation amid national security allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:58 IST
Sarabjeet Kaur, a 48-year-old Indian Sikh, found herself entangled in cross-border legal and diplomatic challenges after marrying Nasir Hussain, a Pakistani resident. Their union, initiated during her November visit for Sikh festivities, has drawn significant scrutiny and legal challenges in both countries.

Although the Lahore High Court had instructed local authorities to cease harassing the couple, Punjab police detained Kaur, placing her in a government-run shelter in Lahore. Her husband Hussain remains in police custody, as officials consider deporting Kaur amid claims of national security concerns.

The backdrop to these events involves an expired visa and a marriage under Islamic customs. Amidst these developments, Mahinder Pal Singh, a former Punjab Assembly member, alleged potential espionage activities linked to Kaur, further complicating her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

