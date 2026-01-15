Vaccine Policy Upheaval Spurs Uncertainty in U.S. Market

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson signaled potential declines in U.S. vaccine demand this year, attributing it to misinformation stemming from the Trump administration. The administration has overhauled vaccine guidance, ending the longstanding recommendation for all children to be vaccinated against influenza and three other infections.

Hudson, speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, noted that Sanofi experienced a drop in vaccine sales in the third quarter. Although the benefits of immunization remain evident, recent misinformation might cause hesitancy among parents and patients in the short run.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed frustration over the administration's handling of vaccines, which he says negatively impacts vaccination rates and public health. Under Kennedy, fewer diseases are included in the new childhood vaccine schedule, criticized by major medical groups. This shift has opened up opportunities for mergers and acquisitions in the vaccine sector, according to Hudson.