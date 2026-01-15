Left Menu

Vaccine Policy Upheaval Spurs Uncertainty in U.S. Market

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson reports a decline in U.S. vaccine demand due to misinformation and policy changes from the Trump administration. The new schedule under calls for fewer child vaccinations, a move criticized by medical groups, creating conditions ripe for vaccine-focused mergers and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:20 IST
Vaccine Policy Upheaval Spurs Uncertainty in U.S. Market

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson signaled potential declines in U.S. vaccine demand this year, attributing it to misinformation stemming from the Trump administration. The administration has overhauled vaccine guidance, ending the longstanding recommendation for all children to be vaccinated against influenza and three other infections.

Hudson, speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, noted that Sanofi experienced a drop in vaccine sales in the third quarter. Although the benefits of immunization remain evident, recent misinformation might cause hesitancy among parents and patients in the short run.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed frustration over the administration's handling of vaccines, which he says negatively impacts vaccination rates and public health. Under Kennedy, fewer diseases are included in the new childhood vaccine schedule, criticized by major medical groups. This shift has opened up opportunities for mergers and acquisitions in the vaccine sector, according to Hudson.

TRENDING

1
Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy

Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy

 Global
2
Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases

Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases

 Venezuela
3
Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's Sovereignty

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's...

 Global
4
Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026