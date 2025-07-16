Rahul Gandhi Urges Full Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir in Letter to PM Modi

In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has urged the government to bring forth legislation for granting full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Gandhi emphasized the significance of restoring statehood as a fulfillment of a promise repeatedly made by the government.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's prior commitments, Gandhi cited instances where Modi assured the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "Your repeated affirmations, including statements made in May and September 2024, highlight the government's commitment to this issue," Gandhi wrote, urging swift action.

Gandhi also pointed out the unprecedented nature of Jammu and Kashmir's status change from state to Union Territory, stressing that it contradicted the expectations of the region's people. Furthermore, he advocated for including Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard the rights and aspirations of its people, a move aimed at addressing their cultural and developmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)