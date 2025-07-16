Emerging Market Currencies and Stocks React to U.S. Tariff Developments
Emerging market currencies were subdued, and stocks showed mixed reactions as investors analyzed U.S. trade policies before a significant tariff deadline. President Trump announced reduced tariffs on Indonesian goods while other smaller countries may soon also face new tariffs. Market anticipations suggest global growth resilience despite tariff threats.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 19% tariff on Indonesian goods, down from 32%, as part of a new agreement, while other smaller countries may also experience tariffs exceeding 10%.
Markets show cautious optimism, suspecting tariffs may not fully materialize as previously threatened, while mixed reactions from emerging European currencies and steadying indexes keep investors on edge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
