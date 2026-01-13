Navigating Trade Tensions: India's Humanitarian Exports to Iran Amid US Tariffs

India's exports to Iran, majorly food and pharmaceuticals, stand on humanitarian grounds amidst rising US tariffs. The Trump Administration's recent pronouncement of imposing a 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran has stirred unease among Tehran's partners, including India. The ambiguity over tariff specifics amplifies uncertainty.

Officials from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) affirm India's adherence to sanctioned trade norms, specifically in humanitarian essentials. The unforeseeable scope of these new sanctions leaves room for apprehension among exporters. The previous sanctions already saw bilateral trade plummet.

India's significant export items to Iran include cereals and pharmaceuticals. Despite the simmering tension due to tariff announcements, FIEO believes India's focus on humanitarian exports may buffer trade impacts. Notably, the development of the Chabahar port remains a strategic element in enhancing India-Iran trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)