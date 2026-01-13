Left Menu

Navigating Trade Tensions: India's Humanitarian Exports to Iran Amid US Tariffs

India primarily exports food and pharmaceutical goods to Iran on humanitarian grounds, despite concerns about US tariffs. The Trump Administration's announcement of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran raises questions about its impact on Indian exports. FIEO maintains India's trade compliance, focusing on humanitarian needs.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's exports to Iran, majorly food and pharmaceuticals, stand on humanitarian grounds amidst rising US tariffs. The Trump Administration's recent pronouncement of imposing a 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran has stirred unease among Tehran's partners, including India. The ambiguity over tariff specifics amplifies uncertainty.

Officials from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) affirm India's adherence to sanctioned trade norms, specifically in humanitarian essentials. The unforeseeable scope of these new sanctions leaves room for apprehension among exporters. The previous sanctions already saw bilateral trade plummet.

India's significant export items to Iran include cereals and pharmaceuticals. Despite the simmering tension due to tariff announcements, FIEO believes India's focus on humanitarian exports may buffer trade impacts. Notably, the development of the Chabahar port remains a strategic element in enhancing India-Iran trade relations.

