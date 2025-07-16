Thermal Power Surge: A Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment Venture

India's thermal power sector is gearing up for a significant investment influx, as Crisil Ratings announces a projected Rs 2.3 lakh crore in investments over the coming three fiscal years. This momentum is crucial to align with India's mounting energy demands, which are set to increase substantially.

The report highlights that upcoming investment levels are expected to double compared to the previous fiscal periods. Private sector involvement is anticipated to escalate, contributing nearly one-third to the total investments, while central and state public sector undertakings will account for the remaining share.

Despite challenges such as equipment delivery and construction timelines, the sector aims to add 80 GW of thermal capacity by 2032. As India's energy landscape shifts, thermal power continues to play a pivotal role in satisfying the consistent base load demand alongside renewable sources.

