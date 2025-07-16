Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Drowning Incidents in Delhi and Greater Noida

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India is scrutinizing two recent drowning cases in Delhi and Greater Noida. Both involve young boys and highlight potential human rights violations due to negligence. The Commission has demanded reports from local authorities within two weeks to address these tragic events.

NHRC Investigates Drowning Incidents in Delhi and Greater Noida
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has launched an investigation into two separate incidents of drowning involving young boys in Delhi and Greater Noida, both reported on July 7. The tragic episodes underline ongoing concerns about uncovered drains and waterlogged areas in public spaces.

In Delhi's North-West District, a four-year-old boy fatally fell into an open drain in Mahendra Park. The tragedy mirrors similar incidents across the National Capital, highlighting a critical public safety issue. Meanwhile, in Greater Noida, a six-year-old drowned in a waterlogged fountain area, despite residents warning the local authorities about the hazard.

The NHRC has issued notices to top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner in Delhi, and counterparts in Greater Noida, demanding comprehensive reports within two weeks. The Commission emphasizes the gravity of these incidents, viewing them as potential violations of human rights if preventive measures are not enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

