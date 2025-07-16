Everrenew Energy Appoints Pankaj Tandon as CEO to Drive Renewable Innovation

Chennai, July 16: Everrenew Energy Private Limited, a major player in renewable energy project management, has appointed Mr. Pankaj Tandon as CEO, effective immediately. He takes over from Mr. Venkatesh R, who is pursuing new opportunities.

With a robust background exceeding 30 years in EPC and infrastructure sectors, Mr. Tandon has held top positions at companies including Jakson Group, KEC International, and Transrail Lighting. His international experience spans continents, driving growth and strategic developments.

Tandon's leadership is expected to accelerate Everrenew's delivery of renewable solutions, emphasizing innovation and long-term value. The company has commissioned over 1,600 MW of projects, with commitment to reliability, efficiency, and safety.