Left Menu

Everrenew Energy Appoints Pankaj Tandon as CEO to Drive Renewable Innovation

Everrenew Energy Private Limited has named Pankaj Tandon as its new CEO. With over 30 years of experience and global exposure, Tandon plans to propel the company's renewable energy efforts focusing on innovation and execution excellence. Everrenew is known for its comprehensive renewable energy project management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:55 IST
Everrenew Energy Appoints Pankaj Tandon as CEO to Drive Renewable Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, July 16: Everrenew Energy Private Limited, a major player in renewable energy project management, has appointed Mr. Pankaj Tandon as CEO, effective immediately. He takes over from Mr. Venkatesh R, who is pursuing new opportunities.

With a robust background exceeding 30 years in EPC and infrastructure sectors, Mr. Tandon has held top positions at companies including Jakson Group, KEC International, and Transrail Lighting. His international experience spans continents, driving growth and strategic developments.

Tandon's leadership is expected to accelerate Everrenew's delivery of renewable solutions, emphasizing innovation and long-term value. The company has commissioned over 1,600 MW of projects, with commitment to reliability, efficiency, and safety.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025