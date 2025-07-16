Protests Mount Against LDF in Kerala Amid Corruption Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers demonstrated outside the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday, accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of corruption in appointing sanitation workers. Protestors demanded the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran over these alleged irregularities.

Police deployed at the scene resorted to water cannons to disperse the crowd after protesters attempted to storm the office. This protest is one of several criticisms targeting the LDF government.

On July 4, BJP workers staged a protest march against Kerala Health Minister Veena George after a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, which resulted in one death and injuries to several others. Protesters at Kottayam breached police barricades, prompting a police response involving water cannons to manage the gathering. In a related protest, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) demanded the resignation of Health Minister Veena George over the same incident.

In response to the Kottayam incident, Minister VN Vasavan described it as 'unfortunate' and announced a financial relief of Rs 50,000 to the affected family. The Kerala state government stated there was no lapse in their response, explaining that rescue operations required machinery for effective intervention. The United Democratic Front (UDF) was also blamed for previous inaction on a building condition report from 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)