Left Menu

Protests Mount Against LDF in Kerala Amid Corruption Allegations

BJYM workers protested at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation alleging corruption in sanitation worker appointments. Tensions rise further with the protest against Health Minister Veena George following the Kottayam Medical College building collapse. The government defends its actions but faces backlash amid political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:59 IST
Protests Mount Against LDF in Kerala Amid Corruption Allegations
BJP workers protest against Thiruvananthapuram mayor (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers demonstrated outside the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday, accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of corruption in appointing sanitation workers. Protestors demanded the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran over these alleged irregularities.

Police deployed at the scene resorted to water cannons to disperse the crowd after protesters attempted to storm the office. This protest is one of several criticisms targeting the LDF government.

On July 4, BJP workers staged a protest march against Kerala Health Minister Veena George after a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, which resulted in one death and injuries to several others. Protesters at Kottayam breached police barricades, prompting a police response involving water cannons to manage the gathering. In a related protest, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) demanded the resignation of Health Minister Veena George over the same incident.

In response to the Kottayam incident, Minister VN Vasavan described it as 'unfortunate' and announced a financial relief of Rs 50,000 to the affected family. The Kerala state government stated there was no lapse in their response, explaining that rescue operations required machinery for effective intervention. The United Democratic Front (UDF) was also blamed for previous inaction on a building condition report from 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025