Debate Ignites Over Religious Texts in Uttarakhand Schools

The inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Uttarakhand's school curriculum has sparked mixed reactions. Congress leader Harish Rawat supports the move if balanced with other texts, cautioning against a saffronization agenda. The Uttarakhand government is collaborating with NCERT to integrate these texts in 17,000 schools.

16-07-2025
Congress leader Harish Rawat (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
The decision to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana into Uttarakhand's school curriculum has sparked a range of responses. Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed support for including valuable teachings from religious texts, emphasizing the importance of a balanced approach.

Rawat voiced concerns about the risk of promoting a single perspective, describing the new education policy as a 'symbol of saffronization.' He warned against potential negative impacts on the education system if the move fosters a one-sided narrative.

In contrast, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state is proceeding with plans to teach the Gita in all state schools. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat confirmed that until the syllabus is revised, students will recite verses from these texts during prayers.

