Supreme Court Criticizes SIT on Ali Khan Mahmudabad Probe

The Supreme Court raised concerns on Wednesday regarding the conduct of the Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe two FIRs against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, concerning his social media comments on Operation Sindoor. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi criticized the SIT for seemingly misdirecting its investigation beyond its original mandate.

Addressing Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the state, Justice Kant questioned the rationale behind the SIT's actions, particularly the seizure of Mahmudabad's devices when its primary task was to evaluate the contents of the controversial posts. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, argued that the SIT overstepped its role by investigating his client beyond the court's orders. The court underscored Mahmudabad's cooperation and instructed that he should no longer be summoned, directing the SIT to conclude their inquiry within four weeks.

Furthermore, the court reiterated that while Mahmudabad is barred from speaking on sub-judice matters, he is permitted to express opinions on unrelated topics. Despite allowing interim bail, the court declined to halt the FIRs, indicating a temporary release for Mahmudabad. The case stems from allegations of posing threats to national integrity and disparagement issues regarding his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)