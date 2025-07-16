Left Menu

Delhi CM Alleges Massive Financial Irregularities In AAP's Dalit Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party of financial misconduct in the 'Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme,' claiming fake billing and misappropriation of funds. She emphasized that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate, and promised to reveal AAP's 'true' face regarding their Dalit politics.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent accusation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a serious breach of trust involving the 'Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme.' According to Gupta, the purported irregularities include fake billing and misallocation of funds originally intended for Dalit children's education.

The Delhi CM's allegations suggest that while the scheme was allocated a budget of ₹15 crore, the AAP government allegedly fabricated expenditure records amounting to ₹142 crore. This culminated in what she describes as a severe betrayal of both Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideals and Dalit communities.

In a statement made on the social media platform 'X,' Gupta declared that these financial discrepancies would soon be the subject of a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. She vowed accountability from AAP, asserting that their history of pretentious politics in the name of Dalits will soon be unveiled to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

