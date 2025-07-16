Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Partners with Cricket Legends for WCL 2025

EaseMyTrip.com, a premier travel tech platform in India, has partnered as the presenting sponsor for World Championship of Legends 2025. The tournament, featuring legendary cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle, spans multiple UK cities from July 18 to August 2, promising to captivate global cricket fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading travel technology platform in India, has been named the presenting partner for the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL). The tournament is set from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds. It will be a cricketing spectacle featuring heroes from the past, as sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

With an expanded player pool, the event features cricket legends such as Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle, among others. EaseMyTrip aims to deepen its connection with consumers by associating with this globally-watched T20 league. The tournament, with its nostalgia and rivalries, aligns perfectly with the brand's mission to create unforgettable experiences.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Co-owner of WCL, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration. EaseMyTrip's partnership will provide fans with exclusive travel offers, enhancing the tournament experience.

