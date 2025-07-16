EU's 2 Trillion Budget Proposal Sparks Debate on Competitiveness and Values

The European Commission unveiled a landmark proposal on Wednesday for a €2 trillion ($2.31 trillion) budget covering 2028 to 2034, placing a strong emphasis on boosting economic competitiveness and defense capabilities. However, the plan has sparked a wave of reactions from EU member states and officials, each offering differing perspectives on the allocation of funds.

The Swedish government voiced its concerns, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and European values in the distribution of funds. Similarly, Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen argued that a bigger budget isn't the solution, advocating for smarter allocation of existing resources instead.

On the other hand, France's Europe Minister Benjamin Hadad welcomed the ambitious framework, focusing on rearmament and technological sovereignty. Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa highlighted the significance of budget decisions as political choices about the EU's future. Critics, including NGOs and farming unions, stress the need for improvements in areas such as climate policy and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)