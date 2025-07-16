Left Menu

Tripura's Transparent Job Drive: Over 19,700 Employed Since 2018

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes commitment to job creation based on merit and transparency. Since 2018, over 19,742 jobs have been provided. At a ceremony in Agartala, Saha highlighted technology's importance and announced significant budget allocations for infrastructure, showing alignment with PM Modi's vision for inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:44 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/X/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha affirmed his government's dedication to merit-based, transparent employment processes, noting that since 2018, 19,742 individuals have secured jobs. Saha made these remarks during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for Junior Engineers at the Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, spotlighting a surge in job opportunities.

Highlighting the advancements in technology, Saha noted the era of Artificial Intelligence and stressed the importance of embracing such changes. He reiterated the state's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive welfare initiatives. Saha lauded the allocation of Rs 13,000 crores under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at uplifting 18 societal sections.

Further emphasizing infrastructure development, Saha mentioned Rs 7,000 crores earmarked in the current budget for Tripura's growth, with plans to boost this amount next year. He credited transparent governance for fostering trust among job seekers, asserting that this stability negates the need for protest marches or political lobbying for employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

