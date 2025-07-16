Left Menu

Unraveling Solar Secrets: The May 2024 Solar Storm Over Ladakh

Astronomers discovered the dynamics of a significant solar storm in May 2024, linked to a rare cascade of six Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), causing mesmerizing northern lights over Ladakh. Their study unfolds the thermal evolution of these solar eruptions, enhancing space weather forecasts and predicting Earth's geomagnetic susceptibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:56 IST
Unraveling Solar Secrets: The May 2024 Solar Storm Over Ladakh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, astronomers have shed light on a unique series of solar storms that captivated the night skies over Ladakh in May 2024. The rare phenomenon, caused by a sequence of six Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), marked an unprecedented solar event unseen in the past two decades.

The solar sequence, ignited by both solar flares and filament eruptions from an active sunspot, sparked significant geomagnetic disturbances threatening satellite, communication, and power infrastructures. Researchers faced challenges in understanding the thermodynamic journey of CMEs until recent collaborative efforts between NASA and ESA missions provided critical data.

Led by Dr. Wageesh Mishra and his team at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the research revealed a complex interaction among the solar blasts and pioneered a model to trace their evolution. These findings, published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Journal, are pivotal for advancing global space weather prediction capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025