Unraveling Solar Secrets: The May 2024 Solar Storm Over Ladakh

In a groundbreaking study, astronomers have shed light on a unique series of solar storms that captivated the night skies over Ladakh in May 2024. The rare phenomenon, caused by a sequence of six Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), marked an unprecedented solar event unseen in the past two decades.

The solar sequence, ignited by both solar flares and filament eruptions from an active sunspot, sparked significant geomagnetic disturbances threatening satellite, communication, and power infrastructures. Researchers faced challenges in understanding the thermodynamic journey of CMEs until recent collaborative efforts between NASA and ESA missions provided critical data.

Led by Dr. Wageesh Mishra and his team at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the research revealed a complex interaction among the solar blasts and pioneered a model to trace their evolution. These findings, published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Journal, are pivotal for advancing global space weather prediction capabilities.

