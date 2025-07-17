Punjab's Rural Development Funds in Limbo: CM Mann Seeks Urgent Relief

In a crucial meeting held at the residence of Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a fervent appeal for the quick disbursement of pending Rural Development Funds and market fees, totaling over Rs 9,000 crore. Mann emphasized that these funds are vital for bolstering agricultural and rural infrastructure.

The chief minister highlighted the significant financial roadblock faced since the Kharif Marketing Season of 2021-22, pointing out that the state's share in these funds has been withheld despite compliance with central guidelines. The delay has gravely affected the development and upkeep of rural roads and other infrastructure projects in Punjab.

Union Minister Joshi assured Mann of the central government's commitment to addressing these issues, stating that orders had been given to review the situation. The discussions also touched upon optimizing storage facilities for rice grains and the need for a proactive approach to space management for agricultural produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)