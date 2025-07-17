Left Menu

Punjab's Rural Development Funds in Limbo: CM Mann Seeks Urgent Relief

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to address delays in disbursing over Rs 9,000 crore in Rural Development Funds and market fees. Mann emphasized that the funds are crucial for agricultural and rural development, highlighting significant impacts on rural infrastructure due to non-receipt of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting held at the residence of Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a fervent appeal for the quick disbursement of pending Rural Development Funds and market fees, totaling over Rs 9,000 crore. Mann emphasized that these funds are vital for bolstering agricultural and rural infrastructure.

The chief minister highlighted the significant financial roadblock faced since the Kharif Marketing Season of 2021-22, pointing out that the state's share in these funds has been withheld despite compliance with central guidelines. The delay has gravely affected the development and upkeep of rural roads and other infrastructure projects in Punjab.

Union Minister Joshi assured Mann of the central government's commitment to addressing these issues, stating that orders had been given to review the situation. The discussions also touched upon optimizing storage facilities for rice grains and the need for a proactive approach to space management for agricultural produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

