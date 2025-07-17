Trump's Law Shields Automakers from Fuel Economy Fines
U.S. automakers are exempt from fines related to non-compliance with Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules for the 2022 model year due to a law signed by President Trump. This law, part of a tax and budget bill, removes penalties for not meeting the 1975 fuel efficiency standards, easing the production of gas-powered vehicles.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. automakers will not face fines for not complying with Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards dating back to 2022, owing to a new law signed by President Donald Trump. This decision was revealed by U.S. regulators, highlighting a significant shift in fuel economy policy.
The recent law, part of a broader tax and budget bill, effectively nullifies penalties previously mandated under a 1975 energy regulation for failing to meet fuel efficiency benchmarks. This move demonstrates a significant policy redirection under Trump's administration.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conveyed in a letter seen by Reuters that it is revisiting existing fuel economy standards. The new regulatory environment is anticipated to facilitate increased production of gas-powered vehicles by automakers.
