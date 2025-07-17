Left Menu

Trump's Law Shields Automakers from Fuel Economy Fines

U.S. automakers are exempt from fines related to non-compliance with Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules for the 2022 model year due to a law signed by President Trump. This law, part of a tax and budget bill, removes penalties for not meeting the 1975 fuel efficiency standards, easing the production of gas-powered vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:45 IST
Trump's Law Shields Automakers from Fuel Economy Fines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. automakers will not face fines for not complying with Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards dating back to 2022, owing to a new law signed by President Donald Trump. This decision was revealed by U.S. regulators, highlighting a significant shift in fuel economy policy.

The recent law, part of a broader tax and budget bill, effectively nullifies penalties previously mandated under a 1975 energy regulation for failing to meet fuel efficiency benchmarks. This move demonstrates a significant policy redirection under Trump's administration.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conveyed in a letter seen by Reuters that it is revisiting existing fuel economy standards. The new regulatory environment is anticipated to facilitate increased production of gas-powered vehicles by automakers.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025