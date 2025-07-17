Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Odisha Over Student's Tragic Death, Calls for Justice Intensify

The Congress leads nationwide protests demanding justice for a student who died by self-immolation in Odisha. Accusations are aimed at the state government for inaction over the victim's harassment case. The incident prompted an Odisha bandh, causing significant disruptions and calls for ministerial resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST
Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is witnessing a surge of protests led by the Congress and other opposition parties, demanding justice for a student who tragically died by self-immolation. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with Congress Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu criticizing the government's mishandling.

The protests highlight public fury over alleged inaction in response to the student's complaint of prolonged sexual harassment by a college official. Despite the victim's efforts to seek help, her pleas reportedly went unheeded, leading to her drastic decision. The Congress has called for the Chief Minister's resignation and questioned the absence of the BJP's fact-finding team.

Security was tightened across Odisha, with widespread shutdowns affecting major cities like Bhubaneswar and causing traffic disruptions along critical routes. In light of the situation, the Congress and seven other parties are unified in demanding the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the student's death.

