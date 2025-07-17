Left Menu

Ethereum's Meme Coin Surge: Little Pepe, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Lead the Charge

Ethereum (ETH), poised to hit $10,000 by early 2026, is experiencing heightened interest due to Layer 2 scaling and potential ETF approvals. Meme coins like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE are positioned for explosive gains, offering up to 3,500% returns as investors seek high-risk, high-reward opportunities within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:36 IST
Ethereum's Meme Coin Surge: Little Pepe, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ethereum (ETH) remains a juggernaut in the cryptocurrency market, with predictions indicating a potential rally to $10,000 by the first quarter of 2026. The upward trajectory is fueled by strong fundamentals, market momentum, and the expected arrival of ETFs, further bolstering institutional demand.

Among Ethereum-based assets, meme coins such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and PEPE are gaining traction, driven by thriving community engagement and unique blockchain innovations. Each coin is poised to capitalize on Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling, offering 3,500% returns, outshining Ethereum's forecasted growth.

As ETH rallies, meme coins like SHIB, with its supply-tightening mechanisms, and PEPE, benefiting from whale activity, are positioned for substantial gains. Meanwhile, LILPEPE stands out with its own Layer 2 blockchain, showcasing sniper-bot resistance, low fees, and a Meme Launchpad, setting the stage for potential 100x returns.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025