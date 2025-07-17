Left Menu

Hum Ho Gaye Kamyaab: Celebrating Millennial Aspirations with Sammaan Capital

Sammaan Capital has launched a campaign celebrating the dreams and achievements of India's middle-class millennials. The 'Hum Ho Gaye Kamyaab' campaign reflects the struggles and triumphs of this generation, highlighting Sammaan Capital as a trusted partner in their financial and emotional journeys towards achieving their aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sammaan Capital has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Hum Ho Gaye Kamyaab', aimed at honoring the dreams and struggles of millennials across India. The campaign positions the financial institution as a steadfast ally for the middle-class populace, underscoring its dedication to supporting customers beyond mere financial gains.

The campaign echoes the deep-seated aspirations of owning homes or expanding businesses, reflecting larger social and cultural values that characterize the Indian middle class. Despite India's growing economy, access to formal credit remains a hurdle. Sammaan Capital endeavors to bridge this gap, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Scripted by McCann and brought to visual life by Firecracker Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the campaign resonates with millennials and reinforces Sammaan Capital's mission to facilitate living with dignity and pride. Featuring an anthem by Amit Trivedi, 'Hum Ho Gaye Kamyaab' is a tribute to resilience, self-respect, and achievement.

