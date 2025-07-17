Left Menu

Torrential Rains Trigger Landslide and Wall Collapse in Mangaluru

Intense rainfall in Karnataka's Mangaluru led to a landslide in Bejai and the collapse of a compound wall, blocking roads and damaging vehicles. The local authorities are assessing the situation as more details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:34 IST
Torrential Rains Trigger Landslide and Wall Collapse in Mangaluru
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mangaluru, Karnataka, heavy rainfall on Thursday caused a landslide in the Bejai area, resulting in significant road blockages. The torrential downpour has disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to residents.

The relentless rain has also led to the collapse of a compound wall in the vicinity. The falling debris inflicted severe damage on several parked two-wheeler vehicles, adding to the chaos experienced by the local community.

Local authorities are currently evaluating the situation and further details are awaited as they strive to restore normalcy and ensure public safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025