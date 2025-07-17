Torrential Rains Trigger Landslide and Wall Collapse in Mangaluru

In Mangaluru, Karnataka, heavy rainfall on Thursday caused a landslide in the Bejai area, resulting in significant road blockages. The torrential downpour has disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to residents.

The relentless rain has also led to the collapse of a compound wall in the vicinity. The falling debris inflicted severe damage on several parked two-wheeler vehicles, adding to the chaos experienced by the local community.

Local authorities are currently evaluating the situation and further details are awaited as they strive to restore normalcy and ensure public safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)