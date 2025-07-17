Left Menu

INS Nilgiri: A Marvel of Indian Naval Engineering Docks in Chennai

INS Nilgiri, the Indian Navy's newest indigenously built stealth frigate, made its maiden visit to Chennai, marking a significant milestone. The vessel, commissioned in 2025, is equipped with advanced weaponry and symbolizes India's growing maritime strength. Built under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, INS Nilgiri showcases self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:52 IST
INS Nilgiri arrives in Chennai for her maiden visit (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, the Indian Navy's latest engineering marvel, INS Nilgiri, an indigenously constructed stealth frigate, arrived in Chennai on its maiden voyage, commemorating the region that inspired its name. A milestone event, the arrival underscores the vessel's importance as the first of seven next-generation stealth frigates in India's naval fleet.

Reflecting the spirit of the Blue Mountains of Tamil Nadu, after which the ship is named, INS Nilgiri signifies strength and resilience. Commissioned on January 15, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is the flagship of the Project 17A class, highlighting India's enhanced capabilities in shipbuilding and maritime defense.

The presence of INS Nilgiri, under the command of Captain Nitin Kapoor, serves as a potent symbol of India's dedication to self-reliance in defense manufacturing, reinforced by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With a crew of over 27 officers and 250 sailors, the frigate embodies national pride and maritime security.

