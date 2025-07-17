Abhishek Tiwari Appointed as New CEO of PGIM India Asset Management

PGIM India Asset Management has announced that Abhishek Tiwari will be stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1. The company is looking forward to a new chapter under Tiwari's leadership.

Tiwari succeeds Ajit Menon, who held the CEO position for seven years. Menon will not be departing entirely, as he will remain with the firm as a Senior Advisor, offering strategic guidance to support the company's objectives.

Having served as PGIM India's Chief Business Officer, Tiwari is recognized for his deep understanding of the business and leadership abilities. David Chang, Vice Chairman Asia, Global Wealth at PGIM, praised Tiwari's commitment to innovation, marking him as the right leader for the future.