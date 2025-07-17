Drone Attacks Disrupt Kurdistan Oil Production
A series of drone attacks have targeted oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, operated by Norwegian firm DNO and U.S.-based Hunt Oil. The attacks have led to significant disruptions in oil production, reducing output by up to 150,000 barrels per day, while investigations are underway.
A drone attack on an oilfield operated by the Norwegian firm DNO in Tawke, northern Iraq, marked another strike in a series targeting oil infrastructure in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to local counter-terrorism authorities.
This latest incident adds to the week's growing number of drone assaults on oilfields, including the Ain Sifni site run by Hunt Oil, causing halts in production that have cut the region's oil output significantly.
Although no group has claimed responsibility, early probes by Iraqi Kurdistan security sources indicate the drones may originate from territories controlled by Iran-aligned militias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
