Drone Attacks Disrupt Kurdistan Oil Production

A drone attack on an oilfield operated by the Norwegian firm DNO in Tawke, northern Iraq, marked another strike in a series targeting oil infrastructure in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to local counter-terrorism authorities.

This latest incident adds to the week's growing number of drone assaults on oilfields, including the Ain Sifni site run by Hunt Oil, causing halts in production that have cut the region's oil output significantly.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, early probes by Iraqi Kurdistan security sources indicate the drones may originate from territories controlled by Iran-aligned militias.

(With inputs from agencies.)