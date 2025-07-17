Left Menu

Smart Localisation Urged in India's Wind Energy Sector

Key players in India's wind energy sector have called for a phased approach to localising wind turbine components. Concerns were raised over a draft amendment mandating rapid localisation. Industry leaders stress the need for strategic partnerships and smart localisation to enhance global competitiveness and avoid supply chain issues.

Industry leaders in India's wind energy sector are advocating for a strategic, phased approach to localising wind turbine components, cautioning against rapid implementation that could disrupt supply chains and escalate costs.

Concerns have been voiced regarding recent government drafts that enforce swift localisation of essential components, which are deemed crucial to revising the list of approved models and manufacturers.

Executives like V Sriniwas Reddy of Synergy Green Industries highlight the necessity for careful planning, calling for precise tech partnerships and talent development to strengthen domestic manufacturing and achieve global competitiveness.

