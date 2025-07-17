Smart Localisation Urged in India's Wind Energy Sector

Industry leaders in India's wind energy sector are advocating for a strategic, phased approach to localising wind turbine components, cautioning against rapid implementation that could disrupt supply chains and escalate costs.

Concerns have been voiced regarding recent government drafts that enforce swift localisation of essential components, which are deemed crucial to revising the list of approved models and manufacturers.

Executives like V Sriniwas Reddy of Synergy Green Industries highlight the necessity for careful planning, calling for precise tech partnerships and talent development to strengthen domestic manufacturing and achieve global competitiveness.

