ED Seizes Assets in Robert Vadra Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 43 immovable properties valued at Rs 37.64 crore connected to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as his related entities. The properties, under ED's purview, include those of Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, officials disclosed to ANI.

The provisional attachment order, dated July 16, 2025, forms part of a probe initiated following an FIR by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018. The investigation centers on the alleged fraudulent acquisition of 3.53 acres in Shikohpur village, Gurugram, purchased by Vadra's firm, reportedly through deceptive declarations. Authorities further claim Vadra utilized his influence to secure a commercial license.

Additionally, the ED has submitted a prosecution complaint at Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, against 11 individuals/entities, including Robert Vadra and Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Other defendants named include Satyanand Yajee, Kewal Singh Virk, and their firm Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd. The court has yet to officially recognize the complaint. (ANI)