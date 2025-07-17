Arunachal Pradesh's Green Triumph: HPDCAPL's Carbon Credit Success

The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has achieved a significant milestone in India's green energy sector. The organization has successfully verified and issued carbon credits for its 3 MW small hydro power project located in Zemithang, Tawang district, according to officials.

The Universal Carbon Registry (UCR) confirmed this validation for the fiscal year 2022–23, in partnership with project associate Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd., as per an official statement released. HPDCAPL now stands out as a pioneer from the Northeast in India's voluntary carbon credit market.

By mid-2023, the project amassed 16,326 tonnes of carbon credits, with aspirations to hit 97,783 tonnes by 2028. This accomplishment is crucial for HPDCAPL's financial health and operational growth, reinforcing its place in climate action and renewable innovations in the region.

