Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Green Triumph: HPDCAPL's Carbon Credit Success

HPDCAPL has set a milestone in India's green energy sector by verifying carbon credits for its small hydro project in Tawang. Collaborating with Creduce Technologies, the project has gained significant carbon credits, underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s role in the carbon economy and aligning with India's net zero goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:44 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Green Triumph: HPDCAPL's Carbon Credit Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has achieved a significant milestone in India's green energy sector. The organization has successfully verified and issued carbon credits for its 3 MW small hydro power project located in Zemithang, Tawang district, according to officials.

The Universal Carbon Registry (UCR) confirmed this validation for the fiscal year 2022–23, in partnership with project associate Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd., as per an official statement released. HPDCAPL now stands out as a pioneer from the Northeast in India's voluntary carbon credit market.

By mid-2023, the project amassed 16,326 tonnes of carbon credits, with aspirations to hit 97,783 tonnes by 2028. This accomplishment is crucial for HPDCAPL's financial health and operational growth, reinforcing its place in climate action and renewable innovations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025