Tragedy in Mangolpuri: The Impact of Social Stigma on Personal Identity

A 24-year-old man named Ankit, who identified as a woman, allegedly took his own life in Delhi due to societal pressure and stigma against his cross-dressing. The police discovered a suicide note at the scene, where Ankit expressed that no one should be blamed for his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:48 IST
A young man's tragic death has sparked a conversation about the dangerous impact of social stigma, highlighting the struggles faced by individuals expressing non-conforming gender identities. In northwest Delhi, 24-year-old Ankit allegedly took his own life, hanging himself in his Mangolpuri home.

According to police, a poignant suicide note revealed that societal disapproval drove Ankit to this devastating decision. Ankit was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta, a scene that underscored the distress he felt due to lack of acceptance.

The Raj Park Police are investigating the incident under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. As the investigation continues, the tragedy raises urgent questions about societal attitudes towards gender identity and acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

