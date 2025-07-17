Union Minister Champions Agricultural Modernization at University Convocation

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the vital role of modernizing agriculture to boost India's economy during the 4th convocation of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Pusa, Bihar.

Chouhan noted key successes like a 40% agricultural production boost and Basmati rice exports worth Rs 50,000 crore, alongside initiatives for mechanization and modern startups, showing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for instituting the Makhana Board.

The minister praised Bihar's cultural richness, as he inaugurated university facilities and urged students to harness their potential to advance agriculture through education and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)