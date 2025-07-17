KTR Challenges Revanth Reddy: Demands Evidence or Apology
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao confronts Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over alleged statements about drug case involvement. KTR insists on evidence or a public apology from Reddy, threatening legal action if none is provided. The confrontation ensued after Reddy's comments during media interactions.
- Country:
- India
In a heated clash of political titans, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has challenged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over alleged defamatory remarks made during media interactions. Rama Rao, also the son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has demanded that Reddy provide concrete evidence to back his claims of KTR's involvement in drug cases or issue a public apology.
Taking to social media platform X, KTR expressed his irritation at Reddy's comments, accusing the chief minister of crossing moral boundaries. KTR demanded, "What is the basis for your statement on me being investigated in drug cases?" He criticized Revanth for allegedly hiding behind informal conversations to avoid legal responsibility.
KTR further accused Reddy of cowardice, stating, "You don't have the guts to confront me directly, so you resort to character assassination under the guise of media chit-chats." Emphasizing his intent, KTR declared he would take legal action if Reddy fails to publicly apologize, vowing to hold him accountable for any defamatory statements.
