Left Menu

SEBI's Stand on Ultra-Short-Term Derivatives and Market Health

SEBI has raised concerns over the dominance of ultra-short-term derivatives, warning about their adverse effects on India's capital markets. SEBI encourages extending the tenure of these products, aiming for a balanced market and promoting robust capital formation. The regulatory body stresses the importance of stakeholder engagement and improved investor trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:18 IST
SEBI's Stand on Ultra-Short-Term Derivatives and Market Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) expressed concern over the rising dominance of ultra-short-term derivatives, stating that such trends could negatively impact the health of India's capital markets. In response, SEBI is considering steps to extend the tenure and maturity of these financial products.

In a speech at the 11th Capital Markets Conclave, SEBI Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan highlighted the imbalance caused by short-term derivatives, particularly expiry-day index options, dominating equity derivative volumes. He emphasized the necessity of deepening cash equities markets and enhancing the quality of the derivatives market.

SEBI has already implemented measures to regulate this space, and while early signs of moderation are visible, Narayan stressed continuous stakeholder engagement for sustainable capital formation and market health. He also called for industry cooperation to improve transparency and trust across various asset classes, ensuring a dynamic and trustworthy market ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025